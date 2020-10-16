Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Rezolute traded as high as $24.05 and last traded at $24.05, with a volume of 10534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

In related news, major shareholder Handok, Inc. acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $937,500.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. Its products include RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, a devastating ultra-orphan pediatric disease; and RZ402, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in late stage preclinical program for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

