Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Elizabeth M. Anderson Sells 4,780 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Elizabeth M. Anderson sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $215,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Elizabeth M. Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Elizabeth M. Anderson sold 220 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $9,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $44.70 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $47.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average of $30.00.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 18.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,903,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,946,000 after buying an additional 1,239,662 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $60,627,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $28,911,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,634,000 after purchasing an additional 229,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth $19,051,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

