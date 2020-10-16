Reviewing Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) and TORM (NYSE:TRMD)

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) and TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. TORM pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.5%. Scorpio Tankers pays out -42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Scorpio Tankers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and TORM has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Scorpio Tankers and TORM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Tankers 16.42% 7.80% 3.03% TORM 17.76% 14.49% 7.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Scorpio Tankers and TORM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Tankers 1 2 6 0 2.56 TORM 0 0 1 0 3.00

Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 131.24%. Given Scorpio Tankers’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Scorpio Tankers is more favorable than TORM.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.4% of Scorpio Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of TORM shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scorpio Tankers and TORM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Tankers $704.33 million 0.95 -$48.49 million ($0.94) -12.19 TORM $693.00 million 0.74 $166.02 million N/A N/A

TORM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scorpio Tankers.

Volatility and Risk

Scorpio Tankers has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TORM has a beta of -412.61, meaning that its stock price is 41,361% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. TORM PLC is a subsidiary of Njord Luxco.

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.