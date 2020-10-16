Reviewing HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSE:HMG) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) and HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSE:HMG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

94.8% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of HMG/Courtland Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.0% of HMG/Courtland Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. HMG/Courtland Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Easterly Government Properties pays out 86.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Easterly Government Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Easterly Government Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMG/Courtland Properties has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Easterly Government Properties and HMG/Courtland Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Government Properties 0 3 2 0 2.40 HMG/Courtland Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus target price of $25.60, indicating a potential upside of 13.58%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than HMG/Courtland Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and HMG/Courtland Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Government Properties 3.10% 0.60% 0.32% HMG/Courtland Properties -738.72% -2.83% -1.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and HMG/Courtland Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Government Properties $221.72 million 8.10 $7.21 million $1.20 18.78 HMG/Courtland Properties $80,000.00 136.57 $270,000.00 N/A N/A

Easterly Government Properties has higher revenue and earnings than HMG/Courtland Properties.

Summary

Easterly Government Properties beats HMG/Courtland Properties on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

HMG/Courtland Properties Company Profile

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. and subsidiaries, is a Delaware corporation organized in 1972. The Company's business is the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties and it will consider other investments if they offer growth or profit potential.

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.