Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) traded down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.50. 1,337,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 702,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.48. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.73.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.96% and a negative net margin of 42,532.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $867,055.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,862.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after acquiring an additional 224,934 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,126,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,930,000 after buying an additional 424,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,159,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 103,665 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 925,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after buying an additional 104,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 749,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.