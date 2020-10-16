Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Charles Schwab Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report issued on Monday, October 12th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. William Blair also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s FY2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

SCHW has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 33.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 15.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 135,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,241,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

