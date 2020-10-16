Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sealed Air Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

SEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.43. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $371,223.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,596 shares in the company, valued at $7,095,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,827 shares of company stock worth $3,274,743 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Sealed Air by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,833,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,946,000 after acquiring an additional 770,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,319,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Sealed Air by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,572 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,926,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Sealed Air by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,508,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,545,000 after acquiring an additional 335,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

