Research Analysts Offer Predictions for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

