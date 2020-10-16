Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for UDR, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of UDR in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.90 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

UDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.64.

NYSE:UDR opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.16. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $51.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of UDR by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

