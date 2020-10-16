Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for UDR, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of UDR in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.90 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.
NYSE:UDR opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.16. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $51.25.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of UDR by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
