Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,022,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,951,000 after acquiring an additional 350,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,994,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,629,000 after acquiring an additional 226,779 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,687,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,360,000 after acquiring an additional 514,494 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,208,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,149,000 after acquiring an additional 94,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,109,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $116,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,270,285.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $7,370,625.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,967,974.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,263. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $93.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average of $85.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

