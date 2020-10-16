Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $51.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Replimune Group traded as high as $31.25 and last traded at $30.14, with a volume of 25524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on REPL. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $135,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,183,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,042,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,435,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 32.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 22.54 and a quick ratio of 22.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 3.20.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). On average, analysts anticipate that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

