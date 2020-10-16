Renesas Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:RNECY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the September 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Mizuho raised Renesas Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS:RNECY opened at $4.00 on Friday. Renesas Electronics has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

