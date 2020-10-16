Redfin Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 7,562 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 841% compared to the typical volume of 804 put options.

In related news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $251,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,004.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $871,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,790,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,027,593.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,630 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,864 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.95 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.78 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. On average, analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDFN. BofA Securities downgraded Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zelman & Associates raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Redfin from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.24.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

