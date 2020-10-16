Redfin Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redfin in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $213.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.78 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RDFN. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $51.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.95 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $56.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

In other news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $251,450.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,004.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Nagel sold 55,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $2,431,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,181.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,630 shares of company stock worth $15,429,864. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter worth $168,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Redfin during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Redfin during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

