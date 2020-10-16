Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Shares Up 6.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) shot up 6.5% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.61. 707,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 924,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 51,795 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $218.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($3.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.27) by ($0.04). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 22.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The firm had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -11.28 EPS for the current year.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.