Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Volkswagen (VOW3)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Volkswagen (ETR: VOW3):

10/16/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €142.00 ($167.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/15/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €190.00 ($223.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €169.00 ($198.82) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €174.00 ($204.71) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €169.00 ($198.82) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €169.00 ($198.82) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €169.00 ($198.82) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/4/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €190.00 ($223.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2020 – Volkswagen was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Volkswagen stock opened at €134.92 ($158.73) on Friday. Volkswagen AG has a 1-year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1-year high of €187.74 ($220.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €140.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €133.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

