Raytheon Technologies Co. (RTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on December 17th

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

NYSE RTX opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.01. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Argus downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.