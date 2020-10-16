Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) SVP Michael E. Prevoznik Sells 35,591 Shares of Stock

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $4,235,329.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,005,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE DGX opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $131.81.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 134.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,849,000 after buying an additional 984,331 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $65,242,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 275.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,446,000 after buying an additional 454,048 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 72.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 967,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,711,000 after buying an additional 405,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $43,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.21.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.