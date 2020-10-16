QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd.

QUALCOMM has raised its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $128.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.10 and a 200-day moving average of $94.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $132.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Cowen raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.58.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,720 shares of company stock worth $5,348,451. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.