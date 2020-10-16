Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) CEO Sells $2,923,800.00 in Stock

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $2,923,800.00.

KWR opened at $191.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.00. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $108.14 and a one year high of $208.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Quaker Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

