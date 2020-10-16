Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Zoom Video Communications Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Zoom Video Communications in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $501.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $160.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.50.

ZM stock opened at $536.40 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $540.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 687.69, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.3% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 65.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $16,523,586.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,763,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.12, for a total value of $1,830,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,217 shares of company stock valued at $89,878,964. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.