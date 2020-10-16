Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Schrödinger, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Schrödinger in a report released on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schrödinger’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

SDGR stock opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average of $70.76. Schrödinger has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $99.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Schrödinger news, Director Richard Friesner sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $31,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 605,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,562,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Melinda Gates Foundatio Bill sold 1,836,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $117,966,288.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,864,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,951,261.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,851,870 shares of company stock worth $346,898,175.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 21.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the second quarter worth approximately $3,423,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the second quarter worth approximately $8,470,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

