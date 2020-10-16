Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Sanofi SA Raised by Analyst (NYSE:SNY)

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Sanofi in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sanofi’s FY2020 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,099 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,155,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,846,000 after purchasing an additional 493,628 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at about $24,614,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sanofi by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,842,000 after purchasing an additional 460,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 2,339.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 345,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 331,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 81,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

