Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note issued on Sunday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacira Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised Pacira Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.08. Pacira Biosciences has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $64.44.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.57 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 106,772 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $6,547,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Anthony Laranjeira sold 2,500 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $131,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,845 shares of company stock worth $12,833,304 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 696.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,035 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,534,000 after acquiring an additional 32,264 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

