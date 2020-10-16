Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Raised by Analyst

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s FY2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 73.42%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE:NVO opened at $70.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $73.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,508,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,080,000 after purchasing an additional 352,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,176,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,017,000 after purchasing an additional 281,520 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 239,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 165,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,482,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,816,000 after purchasing an additional 157,777 shares in the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

