Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Cut by Analyst

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). William Blair also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NBIX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.79.

NBIX opened at $99.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 1.24. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 101,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 46,579 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3,702.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $403,104.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,085,077.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $94,021.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,634 shares of company stock valued at $765,348 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

