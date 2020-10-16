Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Cut by Analyst

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $8.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $8.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $6.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $34.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $7.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $27.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.95 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.15 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.96.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $280.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Biogen has a twelve month low of $220.01 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.50 and its 200 day moving average is $289.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Biogen by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,614,008,000 after buying an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP increased its position in Biogen by 11.4% in the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 32,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Biogen by 35.8% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $11,181,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 47.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

