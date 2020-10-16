Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Wyndham Destinations in a research report issued on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.41). Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million.

WYND has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.46.

WYND stock opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.56 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.54. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 34.5% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth $127,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $96,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.