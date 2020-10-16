Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Issued By Capital One Financial

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.36). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Shares of VNOM opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $27.35.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.53 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 55.71%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $31,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $122,000. 33.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.