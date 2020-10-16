Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for New Residential Investment Corp Issued By B.Riley Securit (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) – Research analysts at B.Riley Securit reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. B.Riley Securit analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NRZ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Argus raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NRZ stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.13. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 74.42% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.87 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 214,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 107,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,518 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 54,607 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 63,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 927,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 121,800 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alan L. Tyson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,499.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

