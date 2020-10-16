Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.79.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.81. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $403,104.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,085,077.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,634 shares of company stock valued at $765,348 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

