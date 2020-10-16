Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Marine Products Co. Issued By B.Riley Securit (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) – B.Riley Securit upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marine Products in a report released on Thursday, October 15th. B.Riley Securit analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Marine Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Marine Products from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday.

MPX stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $586.98 million, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Marine Products had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marine Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Marine Products by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marine Products by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marine Products by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Marine Products by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

