Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Manulife Financial Co. Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Desjardins boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MFC. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

MFC stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.28. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $21.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.2111 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,537,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after purchasing an additional 93,148 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 34.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,492,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 39.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 560,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 157,771 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

