Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Increased by Analyst

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NIKE in a report released on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $129.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.07 and its 200 day moving average is $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $201.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $5,550,209.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,962 shares of company stock worth $103,292,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

