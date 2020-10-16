Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issued By Truist Securiti

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16. The company has a market cap of $769.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.69. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.54 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 54.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $123,891.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,424 shares in the company, valued at $667,388.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $252,183.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $664,511.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

