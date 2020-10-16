Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Reduced by Analyst

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $191.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.70. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $108.14 and a 52 week high of $208.26.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.60 million. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $2,923,800.00. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 5,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.48, for a total transaction of $1,091,249.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,221 shares of company stock valued at $7,741,284 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

