Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Issued By Truist Securiti

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Concho Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

CXO has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.52.

CXO opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.78. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.87.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Concho Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Concho Resources by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Concho Resources by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,106 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its position in Concho Resources by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 27,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,030,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,045,000 after purchasing an additional 681,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

