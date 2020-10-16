Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $33.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Purple Innovation traded as high as $30.78 and last traded at $30.36, with a volume of 7805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

In related news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 17,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $354,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John A. Legg sold 25,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,505.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,052,430. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,161,000 after buying an additional 1,088,582 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth $16,377,000. No Street GP LP bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth $14,850,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 5,890.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 596,851 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $2,759,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.77, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.59 million. Research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

