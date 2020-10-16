Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $33.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Purple Innovation traded as high as $30.78 and last traded at $30.36, with a volume of 7805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.82.
In related news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 17,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $354,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John A. Legg sold 25,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,505.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,052,430. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.77, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.59 million. Research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Purple Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPL)
Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.
