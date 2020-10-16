Progressive Corp Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Progressive in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

NYSE PGR opened at $97.51 on Friday. Progressive has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.04 and a 200 day moving average of $84.75. The company has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,204,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,227,511.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,591 shares of company stock worth $8,725,230. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 31.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 5.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 5.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

