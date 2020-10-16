Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) vs. Baker Hughes A GE (NASDAQ:BHGE) Head to Head Contrast

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) and Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.9% of Profire Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Baker Hughes A GE shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Profire Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Baker Hughes A GE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profire Energy has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baker Hughes A GE has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Profire Energy and Baker Hughes A GE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profire Energy $38.98 million 0.85 $2.02 million N/A N/A Baker Hughes A GE $22.88 billion 0.61 $195.00 million $0.66 20.38

Baker Hughes A GE has higher revenue and earnings than Profire Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Profire Energy and Baker Hughes A GE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profire Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Baker Hughes A GE 0 0 1 0 3.00

Baker Hughes A GE has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.48%. Given Baker Hughes A GE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Baker Hughes A GE is more favorable than Profire Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Profire Energy and Baker Hughes A GE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profire Energy -6.05% -3.89% -3.55% Baker Hughes A GE 0.71% 1.07% 0.71%

Summary

Baker Hughes A GE beats Profire Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment. The company also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies. The company's Oilfield Equipment segment designs and manufactures products and services, including pressure control equipment and services, subsea production systems and services, drilling equipment, and flexible pipeline systems; and onshore and offshore drilling and production systems, and equipment for floating production platforms, as well as provides a range of services related to onshore and offshore drilling activities. Its Turbomachinery & Process Solutions segment provides equipment and related services for mechanical-drive, compression, and power-generation applications across the oil and gas industry, as well as products and services to serve the downstream segments of industry. Its product portfolio includes drivers, compressors, and turnkey solutions; and pumps, valves, and compressed natural gas and small-scale liquefied natural gas solutions. This segment serves upstream, midstream, onshore and offshore, industrial, engineering, procurement, and construction companies. The company's Digital Solutions segment provides sensor-based measurement, non-destructive testing and inspection, turbine, generator and plant controls, and condition monitoring, as well as pipeline integrity solutions for a range of industries, including oil and gas, power generation, aerospace, metals, and transportation. It serves through direct and indirect channels. The company is based in Houston, Texas. Baker Hughes, a GE company is a subsidiary of General Electric Company.

