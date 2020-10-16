Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Major Shareholder Harold Albert Sells 76,788 Shares

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) major shareholder Harold Albert sold 76,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $57,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,190.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Harold Albert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Harold Albert sold 3,270 shares of Profire Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $2,452.50.

On Monday, October 5th, Harold Albert sold 17,500 shares of Profire Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $13,125.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Harold Albert sold 77,954 shares of Profire Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $58,465.50.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Harold Albert sold 157,316 shares of Profire Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $117,987.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $0.70 on Friday. Profire Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $33.32 million, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth about $134,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 625,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 16.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,851,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 258,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFIE shares. TheStreet downgraded Profire Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

