Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSA) Major Shareholder Acquires $121,200.00 in Stock

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSA) major shareholder James E. Besser purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $121,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of PCSA stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PCSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

