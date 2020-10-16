PPG Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

PPG Industries has increased its dividend by 26.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE PPG opened at $136.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. PPG Industries has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $137.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.79.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.