Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst (LON:PCGH) Trading Up 0.4%

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst PLC (LON:PCGH) was up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 246.52 ($3.22) and last traded at GBX 245 ($3.20). Approximately 131,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 214,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 244 ($3.19).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 236.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 237.89.

About Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst (LON:PCGH)

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in pharmaceuticals, medical services, medical devices, and biotechnology.

