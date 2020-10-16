Point Bridge GOP Stock Tracker ETF (BATS:MAGA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Point Bridge GOP Stock Tracker ETF (BATS:MAGA) shares traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.82 and last traded at $26.66. 1,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Point Bridge GOP Stock Tracker ETF stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Point Bridge GOP Stock Tracker ETF (BATS:MAGA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Point Bridge GOP Stock Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Point Bridge GOP Stock Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.