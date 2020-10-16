Piper Sandler Weighs in on Wells Fargo & Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 50,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.