Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NIKE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NIKE’s FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

Shares of NKE opened at $129.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.25, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NIKE has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $131.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.20.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. NIKE’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,962 shares of company stock valued at $103,292,012. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

