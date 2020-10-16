Piper Sandler Comments on Citigroup Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.64 for the year.

C has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. Citigroup has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.18.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 123.1% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Citigroup by 14.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 6.6% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $13,970,000. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 726,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

