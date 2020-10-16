PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.05 and last traded at $56.04. 43,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 50,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.02.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter valued at $346,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 19.3% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 15.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

