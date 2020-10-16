PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Trading Up 0%

PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR)’s share price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.05 and last traded at $102.04. Approximately 36,847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 50,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.99.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 73,555 shares during the last quarter.

